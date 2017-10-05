Portion of West 10th Street closed on west side due to oil spill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crews are on the scene of an oil spill near Speedway which has caused 10th Street to close from I-465 to Holt Road.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when a 9,000-gallon tanker truck carry oil started leaking. The truck made it to its destination at 10th Street and Holt Road, but left a trail back to North Whitcomb Avenue.

Police are diverting eastbound traffic as they clean up the spill.

The Wayne Township Fire Department Hazmat crew is on the scene. Officials say it will be an “extended operation,” so avoid the area if possible for the next few hours.

Crews starting the absorption & containment process. This will be an extended operation. @SPEEDWAYFIRE @SpeedwayPD pic.twitter.com/VQCQZ1b1wu — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) October 5, 2017

@SPEEDWAYFIRE @SpeedwayPD and WTFD Hazmat working a fuel oil spill between 465 & Holt Rd on 10th St. 10th closed between 465 & Holt Rd. pic.twitter.com/EgXfmBSxh6 — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) October 5, 2017