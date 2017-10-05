Portion of West 10th Street closed on west side due to oil spill

Posted 4:14 pm, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:27PM, October 5, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crews are on the scene of an oil spill near Speedway which has caused 10th Street to close from I-465 to Holt Road.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when a 9,000-gallon tanker truck carry oil started leaking. The truck made it to its destination at 10th Street and Holt Road, but left a trail back to North Whitcomb Avenue.

Police are diverting eastbound traffic as they clean up the spill.

The Wayne Township Fire Department Hazmat crew is on the scene. Officials say it will be an “extended operation,” so avoid the area if possible for the next few hours.

