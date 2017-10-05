× Police: Hancock County man, woman arrested after man overdoses in motel room

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Hancock County arrested a man and woman after they were called to a motel room for a possible drug overdose on Tuesday.

According to a document, police were dispatched to a Super 8 Motel in Greenfield and found Grant Hoefener unresponsive.

Narcan was reportedly issued to Hoefener due to a drug overdose and he was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Police said while they were administering the Narcan, they observed marijuana out in the open. Hoefener was later released from the hospital and returned to the scene.

A female at the scene, identified as Crystal Lee, allegedly told police there was a pistol in the room. Authorities requested and were later granted a search warrant for the motel room.

During the search, police said they recovered around 38 grams of methamphetamine, hydrochloride pills, marijuana, a gun, cocaine and acid.

Hoefener and Lee were then taken to the Greenfield Police Department for an interview, according to a document.

Hoefener allegedly told police he overdosed on Xanax and methamphetamine and does not sell drugs.

Both were arrested following the interview.

Hoefener faces charges of dealing in meth, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of possession of a narcotic drug, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Lee faces charges of possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.