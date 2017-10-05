× Police: Father accused of stealing from Walmart didn’t check on dying son after crash

TULLYTOWN, Pa. – A New Jersey man who stole electronics from a Walmart store crashed his SUV while trying to get away from police, resulting in the death of his 2-year-old son, police say.

After the crash, police said Christopher Kuhn ran away from the scene instead of checking on his son, who’d been ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in Tullytown, Pennsylvania. Kuhn, 27, of Hamilton, New Jersey, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and retail theft, according to WPVI.

Police said Kuhn stole speakers for a TV from Walmart and was trying to get away. He put his 2-year-old in the backseat but didn’t strap him in, according to witnesses. He took the time to cover his license plate with a sweatshirt, however.

“It was more important for Mr. Kuhn to attempt to get away from a misdemeanor retail theft by covering his license plate with his sweatshirt than it was to properly secure his 2-year-old son in his car seat before fleeing at a high rate of speed,” said Bob James of the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

While trying to get away, Kuhn went through a red light at the intersection of Route 13 and Levittown Parkway. Another vehicle t-boned Kuhn’s SUV; the driver said he couldn’t avoid the collision.

Kuhn’s SUV flipped after the crash and rammed into another car. His son was thrown from the vehicle. Kuhn got out of the SUV and ran off before he was apprehended. The boy was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

Kuhn is being held on a $5 million bail.