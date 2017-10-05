Police continue to seek information in 2006 hit-and-run that killed off-duty Carmel High School officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Carmel police are hoping someone knows something about a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Carmel High School police officer in 2006.

The incident occurred on July 20, 2006 at 10:28 p.m. at 96th Street and Meridian Street. Witnesses told police a small, black 2-door sports car with a rear spoiler hit a motorcyclist.

The car pulled over to the side of the road before fleeing north on Meridian Street, according to witnesses.

Carmel High School police officer Ronald Obsitnick was pronounced dead at the scene. Carmel police say the investigation is still active and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

You can submit a tip anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Tips can also be submitted online here.

The PSA video above was created by Ball State students studying criminal justice.

 

