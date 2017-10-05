× Police arrest 17-year-old on murder, robbery charges after deadly September shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 17-year-old in Jackson County in connection with a deadly shooting last week.

According to IMPD, detectives tracked the teen to Jackson County, where the Northwest Flex Team apprehended him without further incident. Homicide detectives questioned the teen and arrested him on murder and robbery charges.

The believe the teen is responsible for the death of 22-year-old James Butler, who was found shot in the 500 block of West 28th Street on Sept. 29.

The suspect is currently being detained as a juvenile, meaning his name and mugshot are unavailable. IMPD expects the 17-year-old to be processed as an adult at a later date.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.