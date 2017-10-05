× Pink to perform in Indianapolis in March as part of 2018 world tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pink is making a stop in Indianapolis next year.

She’ll perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 17, 2018, as part of her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018.”

The Indianapolis stop is one of 40 scheduled tour dates for the North American leg of the pop star’s world tour. Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13, from Ticketmaster.

American Express Card members can buy tickets before the general public from Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.

U.S. and Canadian fans who buy tickets between Oct. 10 and Oct. 20 will be able to redeem a free physical copy of Pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, which hits stores on Oct. 13. Those albums must be redeemed by Oct. 20.

Pink’s “The Truth About Love Tour” played 142 sold-out shows in 13 countries during its run between February 2013 and January 2014.

The pop star debuted in 2000 and has released six studio albums. She’s sold more than 42 million albums and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including four that charted at No. 1. She’s been nominated for a Grammy 18 times.