Hoosiers work with IMPD to plan and prepare for active shooter situation

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Just days after the mass shooting in Las Vegas and Hoosiers are taking a closer look at their own security plans.

“All of the other classes have been where the shooter is on ground level. This one is different because the shooter was up in the building,” said Elaine Spencer.

Police say you can never be too prepared in the face of danger, Indianapolis resident Elaine Spencer agrees.

“Three times and this will be the fourth class,” said Spencer.

Four classes and Spencer is still working on her safety plan that could end up saving her life.

“I would have laid down which probably would not have been the best thing to do,” said Spencer.

But, lying down is something IMPD Southwest District officer David Spurgeon tells me people should not do during a mass shooting.

“Some were running and some were kneeling down on the ground. I do not want people freezing. I want people to continue to think how I can get out of this situation what can I use as a cover,” said Officer Spurgeon.

A key step in the avoid, deny, and defend safety plan.

“I’m not teaching people to hide and I’m not teaching people to fight,” said Officer Spurgeon.

The latest mass shooting in Las Vegas killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 more, prompting people to come up with a plan.

“I want to learn how to protect myself and my family,” said Southside resident Tammy Deiveleliss.

“I would like to say a lot of things that I would have done in that situation but until I’m in that situation I do not know what I’m doing,” said Southside resident Chris Cooley.

If you are interested in working with IMPD to set up an active shooter training session at your business, church, or school email Paula Barnes at paula.barnes@indy.gov