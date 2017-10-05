× Garth Brooks talks about performing in Indianapolis for the first time in 21 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Garth Brooks is set to perform in Indianapolis tonight with his wife Trisha Yearwood for the first time in 21 years.

And he isn’t limiting himself to one performance; he will grace the stage at Bankers Life Fieldhouse five times throughout the next few days.

The legendary country music singer will speak about his return to the Circle City with Yearwood during a press conference at 3 p.m.

Brooks smashed his Indianapolis sales record back in August, selling more than 70,000 tickets for five shows.

His show dates for Indy are as follows: