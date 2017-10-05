Garth Brooks talks about performing in Indianapolis for the first time in 21 years

Posted 2:27 pm, October 5, 2017, by

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Garth Brooks is set to perform in Indianapolis tonight with his wife Trisha Yearwood for the first time in 21 years.

And he isn’t limiting himself to one performance; he will grace the stage at Bankers Life Fieldhouse five times throughout the next few days.

The legendary country music singer will speak about his return to the Circle City with Yearwood during a press conference at 3 p.m.

Brooks smashed his Indianapolis sales record back in August, selling more than 70,000 tickets for five shows.

His show dates for Indy are as follows:

  • Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s