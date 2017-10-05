× Fishers P.D. mourning after officer passes away

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is mourning the loss of a police officer.

Officer Ron Shepard passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends. He was a 27 year veteran of the force and was known to so many in the community as “Uncle Ronnie.”

He served in many different areas of the department during his career. He was a field training officer responsible for training new hires during the explosive growth in the 1990’s.

Shepard also played a key role in designing the fitness center inside the department. Most will remember Officer Shepard for his role as a night shift patrol officer.

He earned the department’s highest award, the Medal of Valor, for his actions on a November night in 1990.

Shepard help save a woman and her two children from a man armed with a shotgun. He also earned the Meritorious Service Award in 2001 and 2013 and the Distinguished Service Award in 1996.

The department says he will be remembered for his selfless service to the community, his kind heart and his willingness to help anyone.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.