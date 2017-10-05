× Delay caused at Indianapolis International Airport after air marshal misplaces weapon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis International Airport had their operations delayed Thursday afternoon after a federal air marshal misplaced their weapon, officials confirm.

TSA provided us with the statement regarding the incident:

“TSA is aware that a Federal Air Marshal misplaced a weapon at the Indianapolis International Airport and is working with local authorities to recover it. While we cannot comment publicly on internal matters currently under investigation, public safety and accountability is an important aspect of our work, and TSA has conducted screening at departure gates in the terminal.”

It is not known if the weapon has been recovered at this time.