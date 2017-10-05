Delay caused at Indianapolis International Airport after air marshal misplaces weapon

Posted 5:22 pm, October 5, 2017, by

Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis International Airport had their operations delayed Thursday afternoon after a federal air marshal misplaced their weapon, officials confirm.

TSA provided us with the statement regarding the incident:

“TSA is aware that a Federal Air Marshal misplaced a weapon at the Indianapolis International Airport and is working with local authorities to recover it. While we cannot comment publicly on internal matters currently under investigation, public safety and accountability is an important aspect of our work, and TSA has conducted screening at departure gates in the terminal.”

It is not known if the weapon has been recovered at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s