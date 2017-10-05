× A soggy morning gives way to a drier afternoon

Happy Thursday! Another morning to keep the umbrellas handy! A stalled out front and wave are generating widespread rain showers in Indiana.

The rain will remain steady until midday and taper off in the afternoon. A few spots may see an isolated evening shower.

Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and only warm into the mid/upper 70s this afternoon.

Temperatures remain mild through Columbus Day, but Autumn returns by the middle of next week. Several systems will keep daily rain chances for the next 7 days.