More rain for the next two days
Indianapolis received almost an inch of rain Thursday. It was the wettest day for central Indiana in more than a month and the wet weather pattern will continue for the next few days. Scattered showers will be likely Friday, and as a cold front moves across the state Saturday we’ll have a chance for a few strong storms late Saturday. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend with more fall-like air moving in early next week.
Heavy rain fell on Thursday.
Thursday was the wettest day in more than a month.
We are still well below average on rain for the season.
Rain is likely early Friday.
Scattered t-storms are likely late Saturday.
We’ll have a dry Sunday.
Another 1/2″ of rain is likely Saturday.
We’ll have a chance for showers on Monday.
Much cooler air arrives by Tuesday.