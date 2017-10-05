× More rain for the next two days

Indianapolis received almost an inch of rain Thursday. It was the wettest day for central Indiana in more than a month and the wet weather pattern will continue for the next few days. Scattered showers will be likely Friday, and as a cold front moves across the state Saturday we’ll have a chance for a few strong storms late Saturday. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend with more fall-like air moving in early next week.

Heavy rain fell on Thursday.

Thursday was the wettest day in more than a month.

We are still well below average on rain for the season.

Rain is likely early Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely late Saturday.

We’ll have a dry Sunday.

Another 1/2″ of rain is likely Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for showers on Monday.

Much cooler air arrives by Tuesday.