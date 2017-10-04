× You can get margaritas at Applebee’s for just $1 each throughout October

Summer may be over, but margarita season is in full force, at least at Applebee’s.

The restaurant chain is selling “dollaritas” for just $1 each throughout October to celebrate its “Neighborhood Appreciation Month.”

“Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.

Applebee’s says the low-price drinks are available from open to close at participating restaurants until November. It’s suggested that you call ahead to make sure your local restaurant is participating.

When celebrating with a “Dollaritas,” Applebee’s reminds you to drink responsibly.