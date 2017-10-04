Local Boys and Girls Clubs providing free meals for children during fall break
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are participating in the Summer Food Service Program during fall break this year.
Free meals will be made available to all children 18 and under and to persons over 18 who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis during Fall Break at the sites Club listed below:
Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club – 1949 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis
Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 20
LeGores Boys & Girls Club – 5228 W. Minnesota St., Indianapolis
Operating Dates: Oct. 16 – Oct. 27
Lilly Boys & Girls Club – 801 S. State Ave., Indianapolis
Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 13
Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club – 2310 30th St, Indianapolis
Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 13
Finish Line Boys & Girls Club – 3870 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis
Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 13