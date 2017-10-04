It’s good to start thinking about ways you can minimize your tax burden

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Some of the financial moves you can make have to be done in the calendar year and also some of them might require a couple of months to complete. Additionally, a few of these ideas might require the assistance of a tax professional. Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly,  joins us to discuss a few strategies you may want to consider as well as things you can do to lower your taxes.

