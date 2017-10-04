INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Some of the financial moves you can make have to be done in the calendar year and also some of them might require a couple of months to complete. Additionally, a few of these ideas might require the assistance of a tax professional. Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, joins us to discuss a few strategies you may want to consider as well as things you can do to lower your taxes.
It’s good to start thinking about ways you can minimize your tax burden
