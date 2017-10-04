× ISP trooper who fatally shot man after chase, shootout identified

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Indiana State Police say they are still investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead and a police officer injured. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been identified.

Investigators say Columbus Police Officer Josh McCrary attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Camry driving at 11th Street and Washington Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Quintin Starke, fled in the vehicle before driving into a field east of State Road 11, south of Columbus.

Police say Starke fired at officers after stopping and exiting his vehicle. Officer McCrary was grazed by a bullet, causing injuries to his head. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Starke fled into a wooded area and a manhunt began. Around noon, police say Starke attempted to shoot Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper Eric Williams, who was searching the area with other officers and SWAT team members. The round fired by Starke narrowly missed the trooper. Williams, a 15-year veteran of ISP, returned fire and hit Starke.

Williams and SWAT team members provided medical attention to Starke and called medical personnel. Starke died at the scene. An autopsy showed he died as a result of the injuries he sustained when he was shot by Williams.

Columbus police say their investigation is ongoing and the case will be handed over to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office for review once investigators are finished.