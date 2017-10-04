× Holiday hiring ramps up; some companies add more jobs while others add fewer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The holiday hiring season is full swing already and while some retailers are announcing plans to add thousands of temporary jobs, others won’t be hiring as many new workers.

With more people shopping online, UPS plans to add about 95,000 seasonal jobs and FedEx plans to hire 50,000 extra workers.

Locally, FedEx representatives say 2,000 positions will be open.

“We’re definitely seeing a surge in e-commerce, and I think as a cooperation we position ourselves well to take advantage of that,” said Robert Brown, senior manager for FedEx Hub Operations.

So what about brick and mortar stores?

Representatives for Macy’s say they’re adding about 80,000 seasonal jobs, but that number is down about 4% from last year’s hiring number. They say many of their temporary employees will be fulfilling online orders.

Walmart will not hire any seasonal employees for a second year in a row now. Instead, the retailer is planning to give existing employees more hours.

Target representatives say they’re hosting recruiting events from October 13th through the 15th, with plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers, which is an increase from last year.

In our area, more than 50 stores across five central Indiana Simon Malls are hiring now. Local representatives say, as a whole, most of their retailers are still planning to hire more workers than last year overall.

“According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, there’s been a 4% increase from 2015 to 2016 and they plan on having that again through 2017, so there is an increase in jobs that are open and people that are being hired this year,” said Leslie Featherson, area director of marketing for Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall Keystone.

Castleton Square Mall just recently held a job fair for holiday hiring. Officials say they’re planning another fair soon, although a date has not been determined yet.