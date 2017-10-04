× Here’s what first-time IKEA shoppers need to know before entering the new Fishers store

FISHERS, Ind. — After the big announcement nearly two years ago that Fishers would be the home of a new IKEA store, it’s hard to believe the grand opening is finally upon us.

The store is located just south of the East 116th Street exit on Interstate 69, and it’s 296,000-square-feet, which is about the size of five football fields.

That being said, IKEA is unlike any other store to ever come to Indiana, and if it’s your first visit, it can seem overwhelming. So we’re sharing some tips on how to best navigate the store and how to best utilize your time shopping.

The first thing you’ll want to do when you walk through the doors is grab a map and an IKEA notepad and pencil. In case we haven’t emphasized this enough, IKEA is huge! Going along with that, it’s incredibly easy to get lost. Google maps and Siri unfortunately won’t be able to help you navigate from each section within the store, so that’s where a good ol’ fashioned paper map comes in handy. If you find an item you like but want to continue browsing, write down its location in your notepad. It will make life a lot less stressful later when you’re trying to find it again.

It’s also helpful to know that the store is separated into five areas: showroom, self-serve warehouse, market hall, dining, and checkout.

Showroom: If you don’t know what you want or you’re looking to style a room, the showroom is the best place to go. It’s actually the only place where you’ll see IKEA furniture put together in the flesh. There are displays set up for kitchens, home offices, bedrooms, etc. You’ll want to just take the entire display and have it installed in your home, but unfortunately, that’s not an option. Instead, look at the price tag on each item you like because it will show you where to find it within the store. Record the location info in your handy notepad and look for it in the self-serve warehouse.

Self-serve warehouse: This is where you’ll find all the items you liked in the showroom and you can pick them up in their flat packages.

Market hall: All of the decor accessory items you want for your home like rugs, vases, lighting picture frames, and clocks are located in the market hall.

Dining: The IKEA restaurant has a wide variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options as well as desserts. You can check out a menu here! A Swedish friend tells us the food is pretty authentic to the country’s typical cuisine.

Checkout: One your satisfied with your IKEA shopping experience, you have to pay for your items and checkout.

Other important tips: