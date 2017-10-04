Helio Castroneves to move to Team Penske sports car program, will still race in Indy 500

SONOMA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Helio Castroneves of Brazil driver of the #3 Hitachi Chevrolet looks on during practice for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway on September 15, 2017 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will move to Team Penske’s sports car program next season, bringing his 20-year full-time IndyCar career to an end.

Castroneves will still drive for Penske at the Indianapolis 500.

But, he’ll join Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron and a driver yet to be identified in the two-car Acura Team Penske program that will race next year in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. Penske has not set pairings for each car, or named additional drivers for endurance races.

Castroneves will race this weekend with Montoya and Simon Pagenaud at the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

The Brazilian has been expected to be moved to Penske’s sports car program all year. He’s spent 18 seasons with Penske and has 30 IndyCar wins and 50 pole positions.

