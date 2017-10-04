× Colts to unveil Peyton Manning statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Soon, Peyton Manning’s place in Indianapolis Colts’ history will be solidified with a bronze statue.

The statue will be presented to the public at a ceremony on the north end of the stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Gates open at 12 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The Colts say the NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect for the ceremony and seating will not be available.

We will live stream the ceremony on our website, in the CBS4 app and on our Facebook page.

Manning’s jersey will be retired the next day during halftime of the Colts vs. 49ers game. He’ll also be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Team owner Jim Irsay laid the groundwork for honoring Manning’s 14-year career with the team in March 2016 during a farewell press conference. “Actions are the most powerful things in life, more powerful than words,’’ Irsay said at the time.

Irsay also noted “no future Indianapolis Colt will ever play the No. 18 . . . you’re the eighth retired jersey for the Colts. It’ll never be worn again. Proudly sitting right next to No. 19, who I know you have so much affection for.’’

Manning is the NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player, and he earned four while with the Colts. He led the franchise to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, highlighted by a 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.