A daily chance for rain this week in central Indiana

After several weeks of dry weather, light rain fell across central Indiana Wednesday. This is the beginning of a wet weather pattern which will last for the next few days. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move across the state and bring a chance for a few strong storms Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend with more fall-like air moving in early next week.

Most of central Indiana received some light rain Wednesday.

Up to a half-inch is likely this week.

Scattered showers are likely Thursday.

Scattered showers are likely Friday.

A few strong storms are possible Saturday.

Dry weather will return Sunday.