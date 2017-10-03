× Women found in burning vehicle on west side had been shot in the head, coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The two victims found dead in a burning car Saturday were shot in the head before their deaths, authorities say.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Goodlet Avenue, near 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue, just after midnight on Sept. 30. A car was burning behind an abandoned house when crews were called.

When they arrived, they found two people dead inside the vehicle.

On Tuesday, the victims were identified as Martina Webb, 24, and Aliyah Igartua, 21. Both women are from Gary, Indiana.

The Marion County Coroner ruled both victims died from a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.