SILVER ALERT: Indiana State Police issue alert for missing Sellersburg man

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Sellersburg, Indiana. Sellersburg is 104 miles south of Indianapolis.

David Eugene Cox, 81, is a white male, 6 feet tall, 143 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and white plaid shirt and khaki pants. He was last seen Monday, October 2, 2017 at 6 p.m. in Sellersburg, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a white 1995 Chevrolet Probe with Indiana Plate 740MAF. If you have any information on David Eugene Cox, contact the Indiana State Police at 812-246-5424 or 911.