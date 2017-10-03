Rain chances return to central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --We've had some spotty rain across western and northwestern Indiana today. Light rain will continue across this area through this afternoon. Most areas will pick up cloud cover tonight with temperatures down in the mid-60s.

Have your umbrella with you Wednesday morning as we bring in a chance of rain, especially near and north and west of Indianapolis. Rain chances will continue through the day although winding down Wednesday night. Highs Wednesday will be near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the west, southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will stall overhead through the day Thursday and lead to additional rain chances. Total rain amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible through Thursday afternoon with higher amounts in t-storms. While a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out through Friday, no severe weather is expected at this time. However, cooler air will move in for Friday with highs in the low 70s.

The winds will increase on Saturday with the warmth returning ahead of a strong low-pressure system. A cold front looks to move in Saturday evening with showers and thunderstorms. We will keep you updated! --Danielle Dozier