Need Holiday Assistance? Salvation Army is looking for Angel Tree applicants

Once again, CBS4 is proud to partner with the Salvation Army to help thousands of Hoosier children have a happy holiday. Angel Tree is a traditional Salvation Army program designed to enable community members to personally provide vital items to specific children in need during the holidays. The Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree applications from October 23rd through November 4th. This is 12 days you can apply.



Where to apply:

Eagle Creek Corps, 4400 North High School Road, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Fountain Square Corps, 1337 North Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Ruth Lilly Women & Children’s Center, 540 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204



When: October 23-November 4

Monday-Friday, 9AM-4PM

Thursday, 9AM-4PM and 6PM-8PM

Saturday, 9AM-12PM

Requirements to apply for Angel Tree:

Angel Tree is designed to help families whose income falls below the 2017 United States Poverty Guidelines. The qualified income level is dependent upon the number of persons in your household, so visit aspe.hhs.gov/poverty-guidelines to determine whether your family qualifies.

Children ages 0-12 who are residents of Marion County, Indiana, are eligible for assistance through the Angel Tree program.

Items to bring when applying for Angel Tree assistance:

Applications cannot be processed without the following items.

Valid form of photo ID for applicant (examples: U.S. Driver’s License, U.S. Passport, Indiana State ID, School ID, Green Card, etc.) Proof of residence (examples: utility bill, bank statement, etc.); must be within the last month before registering. Proof of ALL income, earned and unearned (includes: check stubs, unemployment, SSI, pensions, veteran benefits, disability, SNAP, child support, TANF/AFDC, WIC, etc.); documents MUST have a dollar amount on them, as Salvation Army cannot accept a SNAP card or appointment letter; SNAP cannot be your only form of income. Proof of rent, mortgage, or subsidized housing (examples: receipt, lease, or letter from landlord) Proof of ALL other expenses. (examples: car loan, medical bills, credit cards, other loans, etc.) All current utility statements. (examples: electric, water, gas, cable, phone, etc.) Birth Certificates for all children to be registered. List of all clothing and shoe sizes for children to be registered.



If you still have questions about Angel Tree contact Captain Chrissy Cooper at christina_cooper@usc.salvationarmy.org