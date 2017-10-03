× ISP: No info developed that specifically includes, excludes Daniel Nations as suspect in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. – After sending investigators to Colorado to investigate Daniel Nations, a person of interest in the Delphi double homicide, Indiana State Police say no information specifically includes him or excludes him as the suspect.

Nations, 31, was arrested in El Paso County, Colorado on September 25 after police say he was driving with expired Indiana plates. Police also say he’s accused of threatening people with a hatchet on a trail in Colorado.

ISP received a tip from Colorado authorities on September 29 about Nations being a potential suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation.

Investigators traveled to Colorado last weekend and returned on October 2.

The Indiana State Police can share, that thus far, there has been no information developed to specifically include or exclude Daniel Nations as a suspect in the Delphi homicides.

Both state police detectives returned to Indiana late afternoon of October 2nd and will continue to review information gathered over the course of their visit to El Paso County, Colorado.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said, “Thus far, there has been no information developed to specifically include or exclude Daniel Nations as a suspect in the Delphi homicides. “

Nations remains in custody in Colorado law enforcement for local charges unrelated to the Delphi investigation.

Indiana State Police say they have investigated thousands of tips related to the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, along with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and many other police agencies. “Each and every tip has been – and will continue to be – thoroughly investigated to determine any connection to the Delphi murder investigation,” ISP said in a release.

If you have any information that may be able to help with the investigation, please call either 844-459-5786 or email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com .