Grandparents of Delphi victim say new ‘person of interest’ resembles sketch of suspect

DELPHI, Ind. – We are learning more about Daniel Nations, a person of interest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Our partners at Crime Watch Daily spoke with Daniel Nations' grandmother in South Carolina. She says she has not heard from him in years.

“I was his guardian until he turned 18 and I sent him through school. Then he went to the Army and then he got married then he got divorced. I do not know what happened to him,” said Nations grandma Frona Hamm.

Nations was arrested outside of a bank in El Paso County, Colorado on Sept. 25 after police say he was driving with expired Indiana plates. Police also say he’s accused of threatening people with a hatchet on a trail.

Colorado authorities reached out to Indiana State Police on Sept. 29 about Nations and a potential connection in the Delphi double murder investigation.

Indiana State Police detectives are back after traveling to Colorado to interview Nations. According to ISP, they have not yet cleared or connected the 31-year-old to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Until last week, Libby German’s grandparents, Mike and Becky Patty, say they had never heard of Daniel Nations.

“We are certainly hopeful that the information proves that this is the guy,” said Mike.

“I do not want to get my hopes up too much. We have been through this several times and when you go through that, the drop when it is not them is tremendous,” said Becky.

Then they saw his picture. CBS4 asked them if they see similarities between the suspect sketch and Daniel Nations.

“Absolutely, I see the goatee and the lips are what stuck out to me,” said Mike.

“The eyes, the eyes, I think the eyes are what convinced me that it could potentially be him,” said Becky.

Right now, those similarities are not enough to connect the convicted sex offender who was living homeless in Indiana to the Delphi case. Police confirm Nations was living homeless in Indiana during the time of the murders of Abby and Libby.

“I do not want to downplay it as just another person of interest but it is another tip and leads and I have learned through this whole thing that you have to rely on facts and data,” said Mike.

Nations arrest is just one of hundreds of leads Indiana State Police are investigating.

“Are you sitting here thinking I cannot believe we still do not have the killer behind bars,” said reporter Alexis McAdams.

“Absolutely, I do feel that way,” said Mike.

The families are still focused on their ground campaign handing out hundreds of fliers and spreading information on the suspect across the country.

“Until I get a call from investigators that we have arrested somebody responsible for the murders of the girls here in Delphi we are staying vigilant on our campaign to spread out the word as far and as wide as possible,” said Mike.

The Williams and Pattys are still waiting for one last tip.

“If they do put somebody behind bars and you do have the chance to say something to that person…is there anything that you would say to Abby and Libby’s killer?” asked reporter Alexis McAdams.

“I have thought about that a lot and you can plan and you can rehearse. You can think that you will exactly what you would say to him if he was face to face but until you are standing there I do not think anybody would ever know what they would say to him,” said Mike.

Indiana State Police are still asking people to call in tips to 844-459-5786.

Right now, both families are working to raise money to build a baseball/softball field and park in Delphi. The families ask that you donate money to that cause to honor the girl’s memory at this time instead of adding on to the more than $232,000 reward.