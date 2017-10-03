× Domestic violence survivors, advocates remember those who have died from abuse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Domestic violence survivors and advocates came together Tuesday night to remember the lives lost at the hands of domestic abuse.

The Domestic Violence Network put on its 27th commemoration ceremony to honor those victims and support the loved ones they left behind.

This event marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year, the executive director of the network shared her story of survival for the first time.

“I think this year I finally came out because I say every year this is the fourth year I said victims need to tell their stories to take the stigma off and put the accountability on a perpetrator and by not sharing my story it just didn’t feel right any longer,” Kelly McBride said.

McBride’s story caught many by surprise after years of attending the event.

“It was very different because I did not know Kelly McBride had been through domestic violence like that. So it was her first time sharing that so it was kind of shocking sitting in the audience listening to someone else’s story it empowers you to keep going and to keep empowering women and to make an impact in domestic violence,” said Davisha Fredericks, a survivor and advocate.

So far this year in Indiana, 28 people lost their lives to domestic violence. To get help call 211 to be connected with a domestic violence advocate.

The Domestic Violence Network invites the community to come out and support their cause at “A Night with the Network” later this month. To learn more about the event click here.