Court docs: Hancock County teen kept drug-related to-do list saying 'sell as much as possible and save'

FORTVILLE, Ind. – Police in Hancock County arrested a Fortville teen last week accused of selling drugs to an undercover officer, but it was the teen’s “to-do” list that got officers’ attention.

Connor Kelly, 18, was taken into custody last week on charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.

A “to-do” list found in his bedroom outlined his goal: “Sell as much as possible and save,” according to court documents.

Investigators had previously undertaken covert drug sales with Kelly in Hamilton County in July 2017, investigators said, when they bought THC concentrate wax from him.

In September, Kelly was involved in another controlled purchase of THC concentrate, police said. That led to another deal in which an undercover detective arranged to buy cocaine from him between Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, according to court documents.

During the resulting transaction, Kelly showed the detective a handgun and said he’d been involved in a recent drug deal in which there was a shooting, court documents said. He showed the detective ammunition for the gun, calling it an “ER’s worst nightmare.”

Police searched Kelly’s home, where they found the to-do list in the bedroom. In addition, officers discovered a plastic bag holding five Hydrocodone pills, a digital scale and sandwich bags typically used for packaging drugs. They also came across a bag containing 4.5 grams of marijuana.

They found a loaded handgun, a rifle, a shotgun and ammunition for the firearms in his closet, court documents said.

Kelly’s grandmother told police he’d lived at the home with her for about a month after getting kicked out of his mother’s house. When police asked Kelly for his cell phone number, he provided them with the same number used to arrange the deal with the undercover officer, court documents said.

He admitted that he had marijuana, marijuana wax and marijuana paraphernalia in his room but insisted that he didn’t sell drugs.

Kelly made his initial appearance in court Monday. He’s due back in court on Nov. 30, according to court records. A trial is scheduled for February.