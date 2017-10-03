× Colts place center Deyshawn Bond on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Deyshawn Bond’s rookie season in the NFL is over, as the Colts placed the former Warren Central standout on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon.

Bond started the first four games of the season at center in place of Ryan Kelly, but injured his leg early in the Colts’ 46-18 loss at Seattle.

In Bond’s place, the Colts signed center Mike Person, a 6-4 300 pound center who has played in 31 NFL games with 14 starts. Person’s career has taken him from San Francisco (2011) to the Colts (2012) then to Seattle (2012-13), St. Louis (2014), Atlanta (2015-16), and Kansas City (2016). The 49ers selected Person in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Montana State.

The Colts made a few more moves with the 53-man roster, signing guard Kyle Kalis off the Redskins’ practice squad and releasing inside linebacker Sean Spence. The team also signed tight end Evan Baylis to the practice squad while placing tight end Marcus Lucas on the practice squad injured list.