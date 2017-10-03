Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bicyclist died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the northwest side.

Police were called to the scene of the accident near the intersection of West 51st Street and Kessler Boulevard at about 7:48 p.m.

Officers say the bicyclist was traveling north in a bike lane on Kessler when the person signaled left and turned in front of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed at the scene and agreed to submit to a blood draw, which is standard procedure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

