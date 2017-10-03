× Authorities search for suspects after report of armed robbery on IUPUI campus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating reports of an armed robbery on the IUPUI campus.

The university says the incident occurred near Lot 59, which is just west of the Barnhill Garage, off New York St.

IUPUI says the suspects were seen fleeing west on New York in an older model, silver, 4-door vehicle. Two males in their 20s were reportedly seen outside the vehicle and five others were seen in the vehicle.

According to the school’s Twitter page, students are advised to return to their normal activities. Anyone with a tip should call 911.

The school’s Safe Walk Program is available for students wanting to be escorted. Those interested should call 317-274-7233.

