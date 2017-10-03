× Another warm and dry day but rain arrives Wednesday into the weekend

Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are mild this morning in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. Today will be another warm one as temperatures climb 10-15 degrees above normal, reaching into the low to mid 80s.

Most of the state will remain dry today but an isolated spotty shower is possible near Lafayette. A cold front moves over the state Wednesday and becomes stalled into the weekend. The front will remain the focus for rain showers over the next several days.

A warm afternoon as high temperatures top out in the 80s.

You will want to dig out the umbrellas and keep them handy as rain chances extend into Columbus day. Temperatures will cool down a little, back into the 70s starting Thursday.