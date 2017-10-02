× Sheriff’s office searching for missing brother and sister in northwest Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in northwest Indiana are searching for two missing children.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office says 9-year-old Samuel Orshonsky and his 7-year-old sister Charley were last seen at their mother’s home around 12 a.m. Monday.

Deputies are currently searching for the kids in the area of Streamwood Dr. and CR 325 E in Rural Township.

Officers say Samuel is approximately 5 feet tall, weighs 56 pounds, has short blond hair and wears black framed glasses. He was reportedly last seen wearing light blue, one-piece abominable snowman pajamas.

Officers say Charley is approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 56 pounds, had shoulder-length wavy dirty blonde hair, brown eyes and her front teeth are only partially in. She was last seen wearing a “My Pony” one-piece pajama outfit.

It is unknown if the children are still in their pajamas or have different clothing on. Extra bags from their closet and clothing have been reported missing from their home as well.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these children is asked to call the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170.