× Same old second half struggles doom Colts

SEATTLE, Wash. – How long is an NFL game?

The question shouldn’t be difficult even for the casual football fan, but Chuck Pagano had to recite the length four times throughout his news conference after the Colts’ 46-18 loss to the Seahawks.

“You gotta play 60 minutes,” he repeated.

The Colts blew a second half lead against the Cardinals in week two, losing in overtime. They nearly let a big advantage slip away against the Browns in week three. Now, after yet another second half slump, the question becomes when will things change?

“I’m getting sick of not finishing,” said safety Darius Butler. “Obviously, the game completely got away from us, so we just gotta find a way to finish and put four quarters together.”

“Gonna be the same old song and dance if we don’t get things cleaned up,” added Pagano, “and if we don’t find a way to quit shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Making that second half all the more frustrating was just how good the Colts looked in the first half, finishing those first 30 minutes win a 15-10 lead on the road in one of the toughest places to play in the NFL.

“You gotta come out there and play with the same fire we played with in the first half,” explained quarterback Jacoby Brissett. “One play here and one play there and it kinda spiraled down a little bit.”

“You gotta keep your composure,” concluded Pagano, “and you gotta stay poised, and we didn’t do that.

“(It) steamrolled on us.”