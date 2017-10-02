Report: Deyshawn Bond tore muscle on Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts center Deyshawn Bond tore the quad muscle that connects to the kneecap last night in Seattle, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Warren Central product will need surgery.

Bond started the first four games of the season at center for the Colts after last year’s top draft pick Ryan Kelly injured his foot in training camp.

Kelly could be back in the line-up as early as this week against San Francisco.  He returned to practice last week in a limited capacity.

