× President Trump directs flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – President Donald Trump is directing all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The president made the announcement during his remarks about the shooting this morning.

In accordance with the president, Indiana Governor Holcomb is directing flags statewide, including flags at businesses and private residents, to be flown at half-staff. Flags should remain at half-staff until October 6, 2017.

Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Sunday night from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. He killed 58 people and injured over 500 others in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.