Police search for Grant County man accused of theft, failure to stop at accident

Posted 9:10 am, October 2, 2017, by

Eric Vetor

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Grant County are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Eric Vetor, 43, is wanted on the following warrants: theft, probation violation, failure to stop at an accident, and failure to appear. Police say Vetor is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

If you know where Vetor can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.

