Money Magazine naming one Hoosier hometown, the best place to live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Indiana is one of the best places to live, and once city in our state is being called THE best! Money Magazine has named Fishers the best place to live in the United States. But, that three more cities made the list too. Not only is this good publicity for our state, but it could impact our housing market.

Berkshire Hathaway Indiana HomeServices Indiana Trusted Advisor Nancy Mutchmore has already had a homebuyer interested in Fishers after seeing the article. “Because of the article, Fishers will be on the radar as a place to move,” Nancy Mutchmore said. “I had a call this week from a buyer in Texas who is thinking about a move for the quality of life, affordable housing and schools. He saw the article and he is now considering Indiana an option.”

Besides putting Fishers on the minds of Money Magazine readers, Nancy believes it will, “impact the housing market in an incredibly positive way. Buyers are looking for areas to live that have high scores in quality of life and schools, plus there are all the great things that surround Fishers.”

Fishers is growing, and finding the right pocket of the city for a buyer looking to put down roots is why a trusted advisor like Nancy is important. “There are a lot of good options including new construction, established neighborhoods and locations close to Geist. I take the time to identify a buyer’s wants, needs and price point to help determine the new house they will call home,” Nancy said.

Fishers isn’t the only Indiana city to make the list. Carmel came in at number 16, Avon just one place behind that at 17, and Greenwood number 22. “Indiana is on the map,” Nancy said. “I have another family that is moving from Washington, and building a home in Carmel. They could have lived anywhere, but chose Indiana.”

Four cities topping the list of the best places to live is an accomplishment for the Hoosier State. Nancy says success like this has been years in the making. “I am thankful for all of the hard work with our city planners, mayors and visionaries that wanted to create great places for individuals and families to live. We don’t have oceans or mountains, so it’s our great cities making a difference.”