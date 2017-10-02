× Man killed attending funeral marks 1 of 6 homicides over the weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Several families are grieving and waiting for justice following a violent weekend in Indianapolis.

In all, six people were killed in homicides that stretched from the east side to the west side. One of those cases has been deemed an accident, but the other five remain unsolved.

One of the shootings actually had it’s roots in a different crime last month on Grant Avenue. That’s where someone shot and killed 40-year-old Keith Williams inside his home.

A week later, during funeral services for Williams over the weekend, more violence erupted as gunshots shattered a car window.

“My brother was in a car and the person pulled up next to him and just opened fire on him,” said Amy Cowherd.

Amy says her brother, Kirk Shurill, was in Indianapolis attending the funeral for his friend Williams when he died in the gunfire.

“I’m just still in shock that he’s gone,” said Cowherd. “I’m still in disbelief. I just can’t believe it because my brother was actually supposed to be getting on the road heading back to Philadelphia the same day.”

Before his death, Shurill was a father of five kids himself and lived near Philadelphia where he worked full-time caring for his disabled mother.

“My mom had seven kids and Kirk was her baby boy and he was the favorite,” said Cowherd.

Hours later that same day in a different shooting another man was killed on Dawson street. That was followed by a 15-year-old being shot and killed apparently by accident while sneaking into his own home.

Before that on Friday night James Butler was gunned down on west 28th street and just after midnight on Saturday Indianapolis fire crews responded to a massive car fire where police say two women were killed and then burned.

Kirk Shurill’s sister doesn’t live in Indiana, but she does have a message for the community.

“I really think it’s time for the violence to stop,” said Cowherd. “It’s just time for it to stop. We need to stop killing each other.”

As always anyone with information on any of the weekend homicides is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.