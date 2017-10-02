× Law enforcement officers gather at prayer vigil for 13-year old killed in Sept.

LAWRENCE, Ind. – On the heels of a deadly weekend in Indianapolis, the law enforcement community is working to support the family of a 13-year-old homicide victim through a prayer vigil hosted by IMPD chaplains.

Matthew McGee died last month after police say someone shot him in a parking lot near Castleton Square Mall.

“Really just to see another young kid die and then just to see all the violence and stuff like that go on it’s just one of those things that definitely hurt me as if I lost my own family member,” community member Carlton Amos said.

Monday night, IMPD chaplains, IMPD, Lawrence police, victims assistance coordinators and community members gathered in Explorer Park for the vigil.

“Matthew is not a number to us,” IMPD Chief Bryan Roach told McGee’s loved ones.

Matthew’s murder is one of at least 126 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year, including six lives lost this past weekend.

“It’s disturbing I’m angry but at the same time encouraged some of the things we’re doing we’re seeing an impact especially in those small areas,” Roach said.

IMPD said so far this year, 107 of the homicides are criminal homicides. At Oct. 1, 2016 there were 117 criminal homicides.

“The community is gonna be such a great part of this and in order to turn these numbers around we’ve got to be more available to the community and the community’s gotta be more available to us,” Roach said.

Meanwhile, detectives are still working to find those responsible for McGee’s death.

“And maybe this event can impress upon somebody’s heart through the power of prayer or whatever it takes to encourage them to share that information,” Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said.

In the moments of Monday evening, law enforcement gathered around McGee’s family in song and prayer.

“I think the message is we care we want them to feel comfortable in reaching out to us with any questions that they have,” Roach said.

If you have any information about any of the homicides call homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.