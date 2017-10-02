× Jason Aldean, other country music performers react to Las Vegas music festival shooting

LAS VEGAS — Jason Aldean was wrapping up a performance in Las Vegas when a gunman fired shots into the crowd, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100 others.

Aldean was performing as part of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival. He was the final act. Aldean and other country music artists took to social media to express their condolences.

Alden called the shooting “beyond horrific” and said his “thoughts and prayers” went out to all affected.

His statement on Instagram:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.

Other performers at the music festival included Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Dylan Scott and Luke Combs.

Owen, whose performance preceded Aldean’s, said on Twitter that shots were “ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases” and that “no one knew where to go.”

“We are okay,” he wrote. “Others aren’t. Please pray.”

Luke Combs performed at the country music festival on Sunday.

“Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas,” he wrote. “We’re safe. Love you guys.”

Lee Brice performed on Friday, the festival’s opening night.

“Hearts out to Vegas,” he wrote. “Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.”

Dylan Scott was another Sunday night performer. He said he and his band had left for the airport before the shots were fired.

“Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. What is wrong with this world?”

LANCO played on Saturday.

“Praying for everyone in Vegas. We were there last night and many of our friends are still there. Praying for you all,” the band wrote.

Jackie Lee was another Saturday night performer.

“My God. I can’t even believe what I’m watching at Route 91,” he wrote.

Muscadine Bloodline performed Sunday afternoon and took to Twitter to let fans know they were safe.