Local officials evaluate safety plans for downtown venues after Las Vegas shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Safety officials say there’s no known threat to downtown Indianapolis or any of the events taking place this weekend, but they’re going to prepare like there’s one anyway.

Following the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, officials say they’re working on new plans to keep Hoosiers safe in the Circle City.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, large crowds are expected for this weekend’s Garth Brooks concert. Roughly 80,000 people are expected to walk through Fieldhouse doors within a four day period. Now, officials with Bankers Life say they’re coming up with an “enhanced” strategy to keep everyone safe.

“We want to make sure we have enough resources and the right resources to handle and respond and prevent, hopefully prevent, whatever people are thinking about and what they might want to do,” said VP of security and event services for Pacers Sports Entertainment John Ball.

According to Ball, IMPD, FBI and the state are already dedicating additional resources to make sure that the event is as safe as possible.

However, Bankers Life is not the only concert venue expecting crowds this weekend. The Fountain Square Music Festival, which will feature an outdoor venue, is also kicking off. In a statement, organizers said:

“The top priority of the Fountain Square Music Festival is the safety of every person who attends our event. We are, and have been, working with local authorities and security for many months regarding safety and security measures being implemented at the 2017 Fountain Square Music Festival. These measures are firmly in place to ensure a safe and secure experience for all attendees. Since our ticketing on-sale date of July 21, we have informed Fountain Square Music Festival attendees that metal detection services, bag checks, and other stringent security measures will be standard protocol as part of the festival entry and re-entry procedure.”

Meanwhile, officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security say they’re currently working on a game plan to ensure safety at events like this weekend’s Colts home game remain safe. An IDHS says that plan could include an increased law enforcement presence.

IDHS is also advocating Hoosiers also take steps to keep themselves safe. In a statement a spokesperson said: