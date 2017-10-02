Indy officials asses safety plans for downtown venues following Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN --Safety officials say there’s no known threat to downtown Indianapolis or any of the events taking place this weekend; but they’re going to prepare like there’s one anyway.

Following the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, officials say they’re working on new plans to keep Hoosiers safe in the circle city.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse large crowds are expected for this weekend’s Garth Brooks concert. Roughly 80,000 people are expected to walk through Fieldhouse doors within a four day period. Now officials with Bankers Life say they’re coming up with an “enhanced” strategy to keep everyone safe.

“We want to make sure we have enough resources and the right resources to handle and respond and prevent, hopefully prevent, whatever people are thinking about and what they might want to do,” VP of security and event services for Pacers Sports Entertainment John Ball said.

According to Ball, IMPD, FBI, and the state are already dedicating additional resources to make sure that the event is as safe as possible.

However Bankers Life is not the only concert venue expecting crowds this weekend. The Fountain Sqaure Music Festival, which will feature an outdoor venue, is also kicking off. In a statement organizers said:

“The top priority of the Fountain Square Music Festival is the safety of every person who

attends our event. We are, and have been, working with local authorities and security for

many months regarding safety and security measures being implemented at the 2017

Fountain Square Music Festival. These measures are firmly in place to ensure a safe and

secure experience for all attendees. Since our ticketing on-sale date of July 21, we have informed Fountain Square Music Festival attendees that metal detection services, bag checks, and other stringent security measures will be standard protocol as part of the festival entry and re-entry procedure.”

Meanwhile officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security say they’re currently working on a game plan to ensure safety at events like this weekend’s Colts home game remain safe. An IDHS says that plan could include an increased law enforcement presence.

IDHS is also advocating Hoosiers also take steps to keep themselves safe. In a statement a spokesperson said:

“For Hoosiers concerned about safety at events in Indiana, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) encourages Hoosiers to educate themselves on ways to improve their safety and security in public. Our tips include locating emergency exits and safe locations in any event, staying alert and watching for any unusual behavior at an event and arranging ahead of time where to meet loved ones in the event of an emergency. More information can be found online at https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something and GetPrepared.in.gov.”