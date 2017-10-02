× Gun laws in Las Vegas: Automatic weapons, open carry legal without registration

Officials say at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured in Las Vegas late Sunday night in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The deceased shooter, who authorities believe worked alone, had 10 firearms, investigators said.

At this time, the FBI has not found any connection with the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock. They said he was able to bring the guns into the hotel on his own. In cell phone video of the incident, scores of rounds from the automatic weapon can be heard as concertgoers rush to escape.

Here is a look at Nevada’s gun laws:

Nevada law does not require firearm owners to register their weapons or have a license. There is also no limit on the number of firearms someone possesses.

Permits are required for concealed carry, but not open carry. Concealed carry requires a permit anywhere in the state.

Automatic assault-style weapons are legal in Nevada and there is no magazine capacity limit.

There is no mandated waiting period for gun purchases, and private sales are legal.

In public buildings, only concealed carry is banned where “no guns” signs are posted.

Concealed and open carry are legal in bars, even when drinking (BAC must be under .10)

It’s legal to have open or concealed weapons in a casino or on the Las Vegas Strip.

Loaded handguns are legal inside vehicles. Rifles and shotguns cannot have a round in the chamber.

Marijuna users are prohibited from owning and buying weapons, as the user is taking a controlled substance under federal law.

The type of weapon used in the shooting used to be banned under the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which expired in 2004. Recent attempts to renew such legislation, like after the Newtown school shooting in 2012, have failed.

Last year, Nevada voters approved a resolution which requires background checks through a licensed gun dealer when firearms change hands, including in private and online sales, KLAS reports. The initiative is going through legal checks and has not been enforced.