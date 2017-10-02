Flu season expected to be worse this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, IND -- This year's flu season is expected to be one of the worst in years! Medical experts say that's because of some of the recent natural disasters we've seen over the past few months, including hurricanes and wildfires.

Doctors at Eskenazi health say people’s lives and routines have been interrupted and they might not get their flu shot this year.

For others, if they’re living in shelters or bunkers, viruses there can be easily spread.

"There’s more room for the viruses to grow so you get into contact easier with it and people live closer together and that easily spreads," explained Dr. Matthias Kochmann, a pediatrician at Eskenazi Health.

Doctors recommend people of all ages, including children as young as 6 months old, get the shot. It protects against most strains of the flu.

Other ways to protect yourself, include washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick and sneezing into your elbow rather than hand.