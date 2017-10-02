× Community “takes a knee” to prevent gun violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — NFL players “taking a knee” has become one of America’s most polarizing protests.

Now some local leaders are kneeling to bring attention to Indianapolis’ latest murders.

In just over 24 hours this past weekend, IMPD started investigations into five homicides.

James Butler was one of them, when on Friday he became the 103rd person killed in Indianapolis this year.

His family joined Indy’s Ten Point Coalition and other community leaders on Sunday to ask Indy residents to help reduce violent crime.

Their prayer is that if people speak up to help solve some of this year’s murders, that will hopefully prevent some others from happening.

“We need to bring this person to justice,” said Reverend Charles Ellis, Ten Point’s statewide director. “There’s too many criminals running around on the street and they need to be brought to justice.”

Ellis then went on to urge people who have information, but fear retaliation for speaking out, to give the information to a community leader, friend or family member who feels more comfortable.

Tips can also be left anonymously at 262-TIPS.