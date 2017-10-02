× Colts lose rookie center Deyshawn Bond to quad injury; Ryan Kelly expected back

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the Indianapolis Colts’ early-season feel-good stories has run its course.

Center Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted rookie and Warren Central High School product, will require season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad muscle in his left leg suffered in Sunday night’s loss at Seattle, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

“Bond has a pretty significant quad injury,’’ coach Chuck Pagano said on his Monday evening radio show. “I feel bad for the kid. I hate to lose anybody. He’s done a phenomenal job of stepping in for (Ryan) Kelly . . . playing as solid and consistent football as anybody on the offensive line.’’

Bond had started the first four games while Kelly was recovering from a broken bone in his foot. He suffered the quad injury on the second play of the Seahawks game.

After Bond was taken off the field on a cart, he was replaced by Adam Redmond. Redmond had seen limited action in the Colts’ first three games, but all of his 18 snaps had come on special teams.

With Bond’s rookie season over, Kelly’s return is critical and expected. The team’s 2016 first-round draft pick broke a bone in his left foot Aug. 13 during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions.

Kelly practiced for the first time last week and was on the field in a limited basis all three days.

“We’re going to get Ryan back this week,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said. “The timing is good because we need him.’’

In another medical matter, tight end Jack Doyle is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after suffering head trauma against the Seahawks.

Luck return ‘possible’

Another week, another chance Andrew Luck returns to the practice field Wednesday.

“Like last week, there’s a possibility,’’ Pagano said. “We’re hopeful to get him out there. He’s making great progress with his strength, his rehab. His throwing progression is going well.

“There’s a possibility . . . I won’t guarantee anything. We’re hopeful that he might be able to get out there.’’

When Luck returns, it will be on a limited basis.

“Everybody has to understand he’s not going to come back and take all the first-team reps and play 50, 60, 70 snaps in practice a day,’’ Pagano said. “We have to integrate him back into practice. Like anybody else, do some individual, throw some routes versus air, stay with his throwing progression and bring him along.

“Again, it’d be great just to have him out there with his teammates, red jersey on, working again.’’