Cell phone customer says employee secretly opened second line in his name

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man says when he switched cell phone carriers to save money, he found himself in the middle of what he thinks could be a sophisticated scheme.

Jeremy Kyer contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers with a warning for other cell phone users who may be tempted by carriers’ enticing deals.

Kyer said he switched over to MetroPCS in August because he was sick of paying high prices for his service. When he walked into a west side location, he said the employee behind the counter wanted to sell him on a promotion for two free phones.

“I told him I just didn’t want that. I needed one phone, that was it,” Kyer said.

Kyer walked out with his one phone, but the next day he received a text message telling him his bill would be more than he expected. He called a customer service line to find out what had happened.

“At that point I was made aware that there were two phone lines on my account,” Kyer said.

Kyer cancelled the second line with no charge, but then he said he started getting text messages from the employee at the store.

“Apologizing, asking me to meet him so he can explain what happened,” Kyer said.

When Kyer went back to the store, he told CBS4 Problem Solvers that the employee claimed he’d made a mistake, then pulled out a second phone and a receipt which shows two separate phones under Kyer’s name.

“He flat out told me he wanted me to lie for him so he didn’t lose his job,” Kyer said. “People need to be aware that (this) is happening.”

CBS4 Problem Solvers wanted to know more about this case. When we went into the store, the person behind the counter told us that the employee involved no longer worked there.

In a response to an Attorney General’s complaint filed by Kyer, representatives for MetroPCS note that “Mr. Kyer joined … when opening his two line account” and “cancelled the (extra) line” leading to “no charges.”

The response goes on to list the company’s return policy, then says “MetroPCS has offered the necessary coaching opportunities to the store teams involved in the unprofessional behavior that Mr. Kyer experienced. MetroPCS does not engage in deceptive behavior with its customers.”

Kyer, though, said he’s skeptical and believes this may not have been the first time something like this happened.

“It just doesn’t add up,” Kyer said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers reached out to Metro PCS through its parent company, T-Mobile. A spokeperson said the company was investigating but did not return our request for comment.