A daily chance for rain later this week

Our dry spell that began in mid-August and stretched through September, has now reached into October. The best news of all is that a new weather will take hold this week. A stationary front will drape across the Ohio Valley and be the focal point for scattered showers this week. A daily chance for rain will begin late Wednesday and last through the weekend.

So far this fall is off to a dry start.

It has been nearly three months since we had a good soaking.

Drought conditions are spreading across the state.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Let’s hope the models are correct in forecasting heavy rain.

We’ll have a chance for showers Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for showers Friday.

We’ll have a chance for showers Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for showers Sunday.