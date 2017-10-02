A daily chance for rain later this week
Our dry spell that began in mid-August and stretched through September, has now reached into October. The best news of all is that a new weather will take hold this week. A stationary front will drape across the Ohio Valley and be the focal point for scattered showers this week. A daily chance for rain will begin late Wednesday and last through the weekend.
So far this fall is off to a dry start.
It has been nearly three months since we had a good soaking.
Drought conditions are spreading across the state.
We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.
Let’s hope the models are correct in forecasting heavy rain.
We’ll have a chance for showers Thursday.
We’ll have a chance for showers Friday.
We’ll have a chance for showers Saturday.
We’ll have a chance for showers Sunday.